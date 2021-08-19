Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.72 ($93.79).

SAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.52. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of €67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

