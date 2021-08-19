StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $489,250.94 and $478.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,682,927,424 coins and its circulating supply is 17,269,733,070 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

