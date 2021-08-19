S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,697.70

S&U plc (LON:SUS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,697.70 ($35.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,950 ($38.54). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,950 ($38.54), with a volume of 1,341 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 53.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,697.70. The company has a market cap of £358.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44.

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £99,148.48 ($129,538.12).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

