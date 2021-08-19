Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.95 ($17.59).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SZU. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €13.52 ($15.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12-month high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

