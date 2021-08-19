Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €18.00 ($21.18) target price from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.97 ($17.61).

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €13.52 ($15.91) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.15. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

