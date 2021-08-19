SUKU (SUKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.07 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $39.07 million and approximately $678,103.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SUKU

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

