Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Booking worth $299,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Booking by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,086.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 207.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,203.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

