Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $261.97 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Synopsys worth $261,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $290.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.46.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

