Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $421.01 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Pinduoduo worth $421,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 33.3% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 54.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

