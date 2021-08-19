Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 122,704 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $455,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after purchasing an additional 495,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,900,000 after purchasing an additional 840,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,625,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,089,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

