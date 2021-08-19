Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,929 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Analog Devices worth $319,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after buying an additional 875,666 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Analog Devices by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Analog Devices by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after buying an additional 520,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,096,000 after buying an additional 475,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $165.78 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

