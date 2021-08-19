Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Cigna worth $281,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $205.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.53. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

