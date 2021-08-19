Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200,131 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Lowe’s Companies worth $430,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $5,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.