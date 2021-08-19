Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Shares Down 0.2%

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 487.26 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 489 ($6.39). Approximately 1,432,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 593,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Shore Capital cut Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital lowered Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 513 ($6.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The stock has a market cap of £838.45 million and a PE ratio of 489.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 425.03.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

