Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.92

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 1810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.52.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,975,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

