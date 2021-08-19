SUN (SUN) Price Tops $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00143638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00149080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.59 or 1.00014374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.28 or 0.00904889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00710685 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

