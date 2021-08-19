Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,088,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 7,576,894 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $17.99.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 713,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,104,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,398,000 after purchasing an additional 235,432 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 814,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $903,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

