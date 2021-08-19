SureRemit (RMT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $19,557.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00142140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00150688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,555.99 or 1.00035676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.76 or 0.00919128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.06777586 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

