Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). Approximately 227,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 374,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.22).

SUR has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market cap of £146.62 million and a PE ratio of 19.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.64.

In other news, insider Nick Winks purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.