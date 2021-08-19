Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

SGRY stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.69. 2,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,008. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 38.2% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 260,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 105,562.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

