SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $30.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $30.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $30.87. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $25.18 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $556.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $563.78.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.