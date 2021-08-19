Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €115.13 ($135.45).

SY1 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

FRA SY1 opened at €125.20 ($147.29) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €120.04.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

