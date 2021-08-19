Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.76. 63,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 245,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Alkon bought 10,000 shares of Synaptogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,955,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,825,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

