SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. SYNNEX comprises approximately 1.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.06% of SYNNEX worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,882. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

