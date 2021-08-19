Syntropy Hits 24-Hour Volume of $829,215.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $143.56 million and approximately $829,215.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,366,283 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

