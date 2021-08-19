T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $210.21 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $219.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $245,862,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

