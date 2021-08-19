Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Shares Down 6.8%

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 17,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 749% from the average daily volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.54 price target on the stock.

Tabcorp Company Profile (OTC:TABCF)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

