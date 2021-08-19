Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 1,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 34,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Tailwind International Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

