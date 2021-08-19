Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Raised by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,942,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,527,054. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

