Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $572.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 29,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

