Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.96. 1,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,464. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.