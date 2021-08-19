Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,106. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.