Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $25.18

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $24.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 685 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $501.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300 over the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.