Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSHA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

TSHA opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $644.59 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.54.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

