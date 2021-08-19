TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,179 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

