TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,731.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,894. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,635.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.