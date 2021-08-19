TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $30.56 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 681,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 5.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.91. 236,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

