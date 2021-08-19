TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $39.78 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,474,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,781,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,235,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,475,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,379,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,759,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 366,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,656. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90.

