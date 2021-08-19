TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,645,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,122,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 16.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 2.40% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $56.44. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,089. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.