TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 901 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.34. 14,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,682. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

