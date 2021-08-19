TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,094,818 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,094,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,718,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 16.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.76% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 62,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,048. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75.

