TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.80

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $27,253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $13,211,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,676,000.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

