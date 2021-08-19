Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price fell 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.27. 56,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,975,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $146,029,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

