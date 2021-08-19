Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.46. 1,065,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,417. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

