Tellor (TRB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36.37 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $53.64 or 0.00115491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $102.07 million and approximately $36.37 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00846091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103346 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,977,876 coins and its circulating supply is 1,902,871 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

