Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading Up 1.4%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 1,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 748,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Get Telos alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 648.50.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after purchasing an additional 782,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 466,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,296 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.