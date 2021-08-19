Telos (TLOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.51 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Telos has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. Telos has a market capitalization of $55.51 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000999 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.