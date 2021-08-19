Telsey Advisory Group Trims Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $73.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VSCO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.