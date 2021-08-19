Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $18.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of TME opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,244,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 130,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 102,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

