Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of Tenet Healthcare worth $23,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 135,137 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $6,987,802. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $69.77 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.